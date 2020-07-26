First Trust Advisors LP Sells 546,533 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Discover Financial Services worth $60,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $50.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

