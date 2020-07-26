First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $52,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $274.10 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $283.39. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

