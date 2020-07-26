FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.22, 269 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $203,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter worth $456,000.

