FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.45, approximately 21,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 66,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 793.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.