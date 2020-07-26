FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Shares Down 0.6%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, approximately 653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

