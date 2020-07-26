FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.29 and last traded at $76.31, approximately 59,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 137.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,807 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $7,539,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,708,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,315,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,974,000.

