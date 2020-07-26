Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce ($1.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.50). Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 496.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.