Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 588,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,864 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

