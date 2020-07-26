Foster & Motley Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

