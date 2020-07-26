Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.