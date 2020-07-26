FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 2%

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307.80 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.72), approximately 3,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on FW Thorpe from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.08.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

