Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Garmin were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

