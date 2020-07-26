Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $231,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00.

CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

