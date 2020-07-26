Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

