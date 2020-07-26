Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gerdau by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 144,089 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gerdau by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 325,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Gerdau stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

