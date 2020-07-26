Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 136,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

