Harrington Investments INC Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.