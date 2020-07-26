Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000.

RODM opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

