Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,843.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

