Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $332.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.