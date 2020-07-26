Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Hershey stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hershey by 455.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

