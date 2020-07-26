Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 11.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

