Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

