Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.73. Host Hotels and Resorts shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 9,617,154 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

