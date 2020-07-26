IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 98,264 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $1,414,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,531 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.