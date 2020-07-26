Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $349,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $116,985.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $116,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $107,790.00.

CorVel stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,866,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

