Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $4,788,750.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $4,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,668 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.16.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

