Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.