Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

