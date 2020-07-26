(International) Ltd Vifor Sells 72,469 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 72,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $4,027,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88.

On Monday, July 20th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $3,059,125.94.

On Friday, July 17th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 47,890 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $2,675,135.40.

On Wednesday, July 15th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,110,567.56.

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $5,815,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,746,972.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $5,044,774.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

