Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.45, 30,874 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 89,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 718,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 129,417 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBB)

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.