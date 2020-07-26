Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,696,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $116.87 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.