Investors Research Corp Acquires 450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

