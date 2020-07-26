iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $127.14 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

