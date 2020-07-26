iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after acquiring an additional 328,599 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

