iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.