Jean Marc Forneri Sells 3,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $288,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.