Jefferies Financial Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $22.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,068.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $890.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

