Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

