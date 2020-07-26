John Feliks Burzynski Sells 75,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$297,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,974,328.60.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$116,100.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski sold 45,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$184,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.46. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.27.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.96.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

