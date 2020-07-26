Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

