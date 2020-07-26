Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 233,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

