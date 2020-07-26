Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.