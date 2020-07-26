Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimco has a high-quality, mixed-use portfolio concentrated in the top U.S. markets and the majority of its ABR coming from grocery-anchored centers. With this, the company is well-poised to navigate through the current blues. Moreover, significant diversification, with respect to geography and tenants, supports is cash flow. Also, Kimco has been making concerted efforts to bolster its financial flexibility to tide through the current challenging environment. However, the company, which was already battling store closures and bankruptcy woes, has been significantly impacted due to low footfall at its properties amid social-distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. Further, rent relief and deferral requests from its tenants are likely to hurt revenue growth. Also, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

KIM opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.