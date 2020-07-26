Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $64.80 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

