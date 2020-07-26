Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6,225.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 246,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 242,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

LW opened at $67.79 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.