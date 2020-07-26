Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lennar were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

LEN stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

