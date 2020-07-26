Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 881,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $6.22 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

