Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.02. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.