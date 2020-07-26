Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.